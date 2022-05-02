Local Living: Midlands Gives kicks off Tuesday, Riverbanks Run this Saturday and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Riverbanks Zoo and Garden invites runners to “take strides” for wildlife conservation. The 7th annual Riverbanks Run is this Saturday, May 7, starting at roughly 7:15 a.m. The 5k route will wind through the park’s back roads, cross the Saluda River, then pass some of the zoo’s most popular animal habitats. Participants must register in advance, online the Riverbanks Zoo’s website. General admission is $45, and all proceeds will help support ongoing wildlife conservation and education efforts at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Also happening this weekend is the 11th annual Wine Walk at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington. The event starts this Saturday at 6 p.m., and goes until 10. Tickets are $35 or $40 at the door, and includes music, a variety of wine tastings, and a commemorative wine glass. There will also be food vendors at the amphitheater. Everyone attending must be 21-years-old and have a valid ID to enter.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to give back to local non-profits this week, as Midlands Gives kicks off tomorrow! The Central Carolina community foundation helps hundreds of nonprofit organizations each year with the 18-hour giving challenge. Last year, Midlands Gives Day raised more than $3 million, through more than 21,000 individual gifts. At last check, more than 2,200 donations have already been made to 450 organizations, raising nearly $640,000! Visit www.midlandsgives.org to donate.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You have the chance to take a dog for a spin, even if you’re not ready to bring one home just yet. Next Saturday, May 14, the Columbia Animal Services volunteer group will hold orientation for its “Doggy Day Out” program, where you can take a shelter pet for a little field trip. Orientation starts at 2 p.m. at the shelter on Humane Lane.