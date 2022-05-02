Riverbanks Zoo mourning the loss of Sundance the grizzly bear

Sundance Sundance. Image: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden - Facebook

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Riverbanks Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their two beloved grizzly bears. On Saturday, Sundance died after a recent decline in health.

Zoo officials say Sundance had a gentle disposition, kind eyes and loved to interact with his keepers. They say Sundance was an expert napper who could dig the perfect hole to recline in comfortably.

He and his brother Butch have lived at Riverbanks since they were about 9 months old. When the two brothers weren’t wrestling, the zoo says Sundance always kept an eye on Butch’s digging hole.

If you want to share any photos or memories of Sundance, send them to the zoo’s Facebook page.