U.S. regains nearly all jobs lost during pandemic

CNN– The U.S. job market is close to hitting a major milestone in the economic recovery from COVID-19. According to Fitch Ratings, the labor force has nearly regained all the positions lost during the pandemic. The U.S. economy gained 431,000 jobs in March.

The report due out Friday is expected to show nearly the same amount were recovered last month. Fitch reports thirteen states have already filled the employment opportunities lost since the start of the pandemic.

Still, there is one major caveat, economists say the job market is still down due to a loss of positions that would have developed had the pandemic not shut down development.