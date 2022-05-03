Midlands Gives passes $2 million in donations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today is Midlands Gives Day, and officials say more than $2 million in donations have been received so far! The 18- hour giving challenge, powered by Central Carolina Community Foundation, ends Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m.

As of 12:25 p.m., officials say $2,005,535 has been raised from 9,688 total gifts.

Midlands Gives celebrates philanthropy, and gives residents a chance to support local nonprofits. Since its launch in 2014, Midlands Gives says it has raised nearly $16 million for nonprofits in the area.

Visit www.midlandsgives.org to donate.