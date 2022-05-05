Mother’s Day spending expected to hit new record this year

CNN– Mother’s Day spending is expected to hit another record-breaking high this year. According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach a total of nearly $32 billion. That’s up $3.6 billion from last year, which was also a record. This comes despite rising inflation and soaring prices.

The NRF says about 84% of surveyed adults are expected to celebrate Mother’s Day, and they’ll spend a record average of $245.76 per person.