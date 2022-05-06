Authorities investigating after part of wing breaks off plane during flight from Charleston

CNN– Federal authorities are investigating after part of a commercial aircraft’s wing broke off during a flight. It happened Wednesday after an American Airlines regional jet, traveling from Charleston, South Carolina to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, experienced extreme turbulence.

The federal aviation administration said crew members aboard the flight noticed the damage after diverting and landing safely in Birmingham, Alabama. A passenger on that plane said most of the flight was smooth, and the turbulence only lasted about two seconds.

The aircraft has not flown since it landed.

Travelers were able continue to Texas on a different flight.