Gamecocks baseball falls in heartbreaker at Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The University of South Carolina baseball team suffered a 13-12 heartbreaking loss to No. 13 Texas A&M Saturday afternoon (May 7) at Blue Bell Park. The Gamecocks had a 9-0 lead midway through the game and a 12-11 lead in the bottom of the ninth before a two-run walk-off home run from Brett Minnich.

Carolina scored an unearned run in the first, then plated a season-high seven runs in the second frame. The Gamecocks sent 11 men to the plate and had seven hits, including a two-run single from Josiah Sightler . Braylen Wimmer had two hits in the inning, leading off with a double and driving in a run on a single.

The Gamecocks added a run in the fourth on Sightler’s 10th home run of the season, but Texas A&M would start its comeback in the fifth, scoring five runs, including a grand slam from Ryan Targac. The teams traded runs in the seventh but A&M took the lead in the eighth, scoring five runs on six hits as Trevor Werner homered and Troy Claunch singled to bring home a pair.

In the top of the ninth, Wimmer led off with a solo home run to tie the game at 11. With two out, Brandt Belk hit a swinging bunt to the pitcher. His throw was wild, scoring Talmadge LeCroy for the 12-11 lead. In the bottom of the ninth, Matthew Becker got the first two Aggies out but a walk led to Minnich’s heroics.

Wimmer had four hits on the day and drove in a pair. Sightler had three RBI as he joined Belk, Michael Braswell and Jalen Vasquez with two hits apiece.

The loss went to Becker, allowing three runs and three hits in 1.2 innings. Noah Hall struck out five in 4.2 innings, allowing six runs and five hits. Cade Austin gave up five runs with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina had a season high 16 hits in Saturday’s game. The Gamecocks have 55 hits their last four games.

Wimmer had a season high with four hits in Saturday’s game.

The game lasted four hours and 16 minutes.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Texas A&M wrap up the series Sunday afternoon (May 8) at 2 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Central).