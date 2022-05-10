Sheriff in Indiana speaks after manhunt ends for escaped murder suspect and corrections officer

CNN– An 11 day manhunt for an escaped inmate and a former Alabama corrections officer has come to an end. Former Officer Vicky White is dead, and the inmate she allegedly left with, Casey White, is in back in custody. U.S. Marshals caught up to the pair in Indiana on Monday.

Investigators say they got a tip Sunday that a Ford F-150 was spotted at a car wash in Evansville, Indiana. Surveillance video from the car wash also shows a man who U.S. Marshals believed to be Casey White. On Monday they followed up on the tip, spotting Vicky White with a wig on, leaving a hotel in Evansville. Casey white was driving a grey Cadillac with Vicky in the passenger seat.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff David Wedding spoke to the media after the manhunt came to an end.

Vicky White reportedly died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds after a police chase and crash in Evansville. Casey white is set to stand trial this summer for capital murder charges related to Connie Ridgeway’s death in 2015.