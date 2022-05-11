15 students, two others hurt during bus crash in Charlotte

CNN– 17 people, including 15 students, were hurt in a crash involving a school bus, a car and a small pickup truck in Charlotte, North Carolina Wednesday morning. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to free the bus driver and about an hour to free the dump truck driver.

The dump truck driver has life-threatening injuries.A medical official said they were able to get the students off the bus quickly, and they were taken to hospitals.

There’s no word on what caused the crash, but it appears to have been an accident. Police say no charges are expected.