Ads could be coming to Netflix sooner than expected

CNN– Netflix could start running ads by the end of the year. That’s sooner than originally indicated.

The New York Times shared the news, citing a recent note to employees shared with them anonymously. It said Netflix would introduce the lower price tier, with ads, in the last three months of 2022 to make up for lost subscribers.

The streaming service reported the company also plans to charge people who share their account password a higher rate.