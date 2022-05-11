RCSD: Student arrested after gun is discovered at St. Andrews Middle School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 14-year-old student was arrested after a gun was found at St. Andrews Middle School on Wednesday.

Authorities say a student told adults about a student possibly carrying a handgun. Officials say school administrators approached the student and were able to secure the weapon without incident.

According to RCSD, no threats were made against students or staff.

Deputies say the student is charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, unlawful carry and possession of a pistol under 18. He was booked into the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.