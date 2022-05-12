Local Living: Community food distribution, “Art on State” in West Columbia and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s a community food distribution in West Columbia Friday. Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center is partnering with Harvest Hope Food Bank to give out food boxes to local seniors in the Midlands facing hunger. You must be at least 60 years or older, be a Lexington County resident and meet federal income guidelines. It’s from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and boxes will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tickets are on sale now to see the skies above Segra Park soon light up for the Fourth of July weekend. On Saturday, July 2, you can celebrate Independence Day at the baseball park with the second special event of “Fireworks with the Phil.” The fireworks display will feature a full orchestra from the South Carolina Philharmonic. Gates open at 6 p.m., the concert will begin at 8 p.m. and the fireworks get underway at 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A quick dip in the pool could be just what the doctor ordered to beat this heat. The City of Columbia is getting ready to open the pools and splash pads at the end of the month. The recreational swim season begins Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on opening day and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. This includes both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool, along with various spray pools across city parks. The cost to visit the pools per visit is $3 for ages 12 and under, and $4 for anyone 13 and over.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of West Columbia’s “Art on State” event has been rescheduled to this Friday, May 13. You can enjoy live music, live mural art, a whiskey run and a bunch of local food and drink vendors. It goes from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on State Street.