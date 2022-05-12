President Biden blames Russian invasion for rising inflation, food shortages

CNN– President Joe Biden blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for rising inflation and food shortages Wednesday. During a visit to a farm in Illinois, the president praised American farmers for being “the breadbasket of democracy.”

Biden also announced his administration is taking action to increase domestic food production and to lower food costs. Russia and Ukraine together account for almost 30% of global wheat production.

The African continent may feel the largest impact of the war, because Ukraine is the sole supplier of wheat to a number of African countries. In response, the Biden administration will encourage farmers to boost production by “double cropping” in the U.S. That’s the practice of harvesting two crops in the same field in the same year.