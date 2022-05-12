U.S. passes one million deaths from COVID-19

CNN– The United States hit a grim milestone Thursday. President Joe Biden announced one million people have now died from COVID-19. Biden says “we must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible.”

The administration is co-hosting a virtual global COVID-19 summit Thursday. President Biden is expected to call on Congress to pass more COVID-19 funding at the event, according to two senior administration officials. They also say the summit is focused on increasing efforts to deal with the virus and potential future variants.