6 year old killed in drive-by shooting

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Orangeburg Co. say a six year old child was killed during a drive-by shooting in Orangeburg late Friday night.

Investigators say around 11:35pm a car drove past a Mclain St. home in the town of North.

Deputies say the people in the car fired shots at the house killing the child.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says, “I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here, If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

If you have any information on this incident call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can submit your tips to Crimestoppers from your smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app.

All callers can remain anonymous.