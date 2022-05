Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies believe a missing Columbia woman may be in danger.

Investigators say Alisa Wood, 36, was last seen at a home on Cactus Dr.

According to deputies, she has medical conditions which require medication and may be in danger having been without that medication for some time.

Authorities say she is known to bike around the area.

If you know where she call 911 or submit a tip at crimesc.com