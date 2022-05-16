Remains of teen who went missing in Myrtle Beach back in 2009 discovered, say authorities

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, South Carolina. (WCIV) — Authorities have made an arrest after locating the remains of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, who went missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver confirmed the discovery during a press conference on Monday afternoon from the Georgetown County Judicial Center, during which he announced the arrest. Authorities accused Raymond Moody Monday of burying a deceased Drexel. His charges include rape, murder and kidnapping, he is in custody, according to officials. The previous week, human remains were found during a search effort in a wooded area close to the Harmony Township subdivision. Officials said dental records confirmed the remains belonged to Drexel.