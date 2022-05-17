COVID-19 vaccines available at Richland Library St. Andrews location this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Richland Library on Broad River Road is having a vaccine clinic this coming Thursday. It takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at their St. Andrews location.

The library is partnering with Cooperative Health to offer the Moderna shot for those 18 and older, as well as Pfizer’s vaccine for anyone ages 5 and older. Boosters will also be available for those who are eligible.