Intersection dedicated to the memory of fallen Cayce Police Officer Barr

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The intersection of 12th and Taylor Streets has been dedicated to honor the life and legacy of fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr. Thursday’s dedication by the Department of Transportation renamed the intersection to the “Cayce PD Corporal Roy Drew Barr Memorial Intersection.”

Officer Barr was a Cayce police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, April 24, giving the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of the Cayce and entire Midlands community.

Many who knew Barr say he was married to his career of helping and serving others.