OCSO release name of person of interest sought in connection with drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies are looking for a person of interest in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old last week.

“During this intensive and round the clock investigation, we have developed a name,” the sheriff said. “If you have any information on his whereabouts, I strongly urge you to call us.”

Authorities say they want to speak with 29-year-old Joshua Devon Pettus, from Neeses. Anyone with information about where he is should call the sheriff’s office at 803-531-4647 or Crimestooers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Orangeburg County deputies say around 11:35 p.m. on May 13, a car drove past a Mclain Street and opened fire. Deputies say the shots fired at the house hit the child.