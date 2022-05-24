Columbia Chamber Military Outreach Group meets at State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The greater Columbia area touts itself as the most military friendly community in America, according to the Columbia Chamber. Tuesday afternoon, the chamber’s Military Outreach Group met at the State Fairgrounds to speak about recent happenings at both Fort Jackson and McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

The McEntire base recently moved aircraft to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport as the runway there undergoes renovation. The airport also welcomed a new model of Apache attack helicopters.

Thank you to @ColaChamber for hosting the Military Outreach Group meeting this afternoon – it was great to hear from our community partners, @4SCVETS, @SCNationalGuard, @Shwedo, @ColaRecruitBn, @theSCANG, and more! pic.twitter.com/wNpZoE7OyD — BG Patrick Michaelis (@fortjacksoncg) May 24, 2022

South Carolina adjutant general says that while this year is a busy year for deployment, the pandemic has hindered recruiting efforts.

The military’s economic impact on South Carolina is more than $24 billion and supports almost 40,000 jobs.