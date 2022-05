FDA warns against avocado preservation tip going viral on TikTok

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Food and Drug Administration is warning against a popular food preservation tip on TikTok. The hack involves storing whole avocados in a bottle of water in the fridge, which users claim can keep the fruit fresh for weeks.

However, the FDA says the tactic can harbor bacteria, including salmonella, so the FDA is warning against trying this viral hack.