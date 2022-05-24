Orangeburg DPS looking for man wanted on multiple warrants, including attempted murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for public’s help locating a man wanted on multiple warrants. Authorities say 42-year-old Donivan Jamil Gregg is wanted for attempted murder, first degree assault and possession of weapons during a violent crime.

Investigators say Gregg drives an unknown year silver Ford Taurus, and he may frequent hotels within the City of Orangeburg.

Officers say Gregg should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described at a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5’09” and weighs about 179 pounds, according to investigators.

If you know where Gregg is, call 803-534-2812.