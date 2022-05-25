Coroner releases ID of man who died after a crash on I-77 in Richland County

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A driver who died in a car crash over the weekend has now been identified. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is 36-year-old Romeo Bautista, of Columbia.

Investigators say it happened Sunday on I-77 North, when two cars crashed into each other near exit 12. Bautista was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other driver was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation.

