Coroner releases ID of man who died after a crash on I-77 in Richland County
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A driver who died in a car crash over the weekend has now been identified. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is 36-year-old Romeo Bautista, of Columbia.
Investigators say it happened Sunday on I-77 North, when two cars crashed into each other near exit 12. Bautista was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other driver was not injured.
The accident is still under investigation.