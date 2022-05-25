Gray Collegiate wins first softball championship in school history

The Gray Collegiate War Eagles celebrated their first softball state championship in school history Wednesday night, defeating Latta, 2-1 in game two of the 2A championship series.

Gray Collegiate broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth when Brooke Tranum put an RBI single into right, scoring the eventual game-winning run.

“Just excited for the girls,” said GCA softball coach Doug Frye Wednesday night after the win. “A lot of hard work they’ve put in, and when you work hard in life, things work out for you.”

With the win, GCA completed the sweep over Latta in the championship series, after taking game one 7-0 on Monday night.

Gray Collegiate has now won three state championships this season, including football, basketball and softball. The baseball team is currently in the championship series and faces Andrew Jackson Saturday for the state title.