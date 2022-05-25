Richland County Coroner releases name of man killed in shooting on Richard Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a man killed in a shooting Monday evening. The coroner says 20-year-old Stefon Jamerson, of Columbia, was killed in the shooting in the 7900 block of Richard Street.

Around 7 p.m, authorities say they found Jamerson in the front yard of a home, and determined he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.