RCSD announces more charges against local photographer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says a local photographer faces additional charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. On Wednesday, 54-year-old Gregg Martin was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and sexual exploitation of a minor third degree. Authorities say these charges stem from a 2019 incident, and the victim came forward after seeing news coverage about Martin.

Martin was first arrested on April 8, after he was accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a young girl under his care. Further investigation lead to additional charges against the photographer.

On May 6, he was arrested and charged with three counts of exploitation of a minor first degree, two counts of exploitation of a minor second degree, one count of exploitation of a minor third degree, one count of kidnapping, one count of promoting prostitution, one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct third degree. Later on May 17, deputies say Martin was charged with voyeurism in connection with an incident that occurred in 2019.

Sheriff Lott encourages any other victims to come forward.