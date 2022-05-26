RCSD investigating after gun found in 7-year-old’s backpack

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say a gun was found in the backpack of an elementary school student in Northeast Columbia.

On Thursday, authorities say a child at Sandlapper Elementary School notified an administrator that they thought a student had a gun. After searching the seven-year-old student’s backpack, administrators say they found a loaded handgun which was turned over to the School Resource Officer.

Investigators with RCSD say they are looking into how the child got the gun and whether they meant to bring it to school.