Officials stress the importance of being ready ahead of Hurricane Preparedness Week in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hurricane Season is just days away and if you haven’t prepared already, officials say now is the time. South Carolina’s Hurricane Preparedness Week kicks off this Sunday through June 4.

The theme of this Hurricane Preparedness Week is “Know Your Zone, Prepare Your Home, Remember Your Route.”

The American Red Cross of South Carolina recommends building an emergency kit with items like bottles of water, non-perishable food, flashlights and batteries. They also encourage families to make an evacuation plan and know their routes in case of emergencies.

Hurricane Season begins June 1 and lasts through November 30.