Richland County Sheriff’s Department designated as Purple Heart Agency

RCSD Purple Heart RCSD deemed a Purple Heart Agency. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it stands with wounded veterans. Today, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Organization read a proclamation designating RCSD as a Purple Heart Agency.

Sheriff Leon Lott says it is important to honor those who have sacrificed for their country.

Deputies who received the Purple Heart and are members of Gold Star Families attended Friday’s ceremony.