Sumter PD: One in custody, another still wanted in connection with shooting that left a man dead outside a vacant house

Ladonna Green Ladonna Green Image: Sumter Police Department

Damien Morgan Damien Morgan Image: Sumter Police Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says one person is in custody, and they are looking for another wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man dead outside a vacant home on South Sumter Street Thursday morning.

Officers say they were called to the scene before 8:30 a.m. Thursday and found the body of 36-year-old Laquinton Donell Laster outside a vacant house on South Sumter Street.

Police say 33-year-old Ladonna Cortise Green was placed in custody Thursday, charged with manslaughter. Investigators say she had a previous relationship with the Laster. She is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Police say a warrant is also out for 24-year-old Damien Jeremiah Morgan on the same charge as Green.

According to investigators, gunfire was exchanged after a confrontation between the two suspects and Laster by the intersection of South Sumter Street and West Fulton Street. According to officials, Laster ran from the scene while the two suspects drove away. Police say Laster’s body was found hours later.

If you have any information about where Damien Morgan may be, call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com. Police say a reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to his arrest.