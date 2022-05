Need to cool off? Pools now open in the City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re staying in town this weekend, the City of Columbia is opening the pools and splash pads to help cool off! Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool, along with various spray pools across city parks will open Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and again on Sunday.

The cost to visit the pools is $3 for ages 12 and under and $4 for anyone 13 and over.