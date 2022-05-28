Orangeburg County Sheriff to hold press conference on 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

(Source: OCSO)

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference on Sunday, May 28 at noon to discuss important updates in the drive-by murder of a Woodford child.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell will discuss the shooting death of six-year-old Winston Hunter who was killed during a drive-by shooting on Mclain Street on Friday, May 14th.

The press conference will be held on the steps of the Orangeburg County Courthouse at 151 Docket Street.