8-year-old dies after random shooting in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WPDE)– An 8-year-old is dead after being randomly shot in Florence over the weekend.

The Florence County Coroner says the boy was riding in the car with his father on Saturday. Officials say the suspect, Charles Allen, was randomly shooting at cars passing by his home when he shot into the little boy’s car, hitting and killing him.

Allen is charged with three counts of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Charges are expected to be updated later Tuesday. He was denied bond in court Tuesday morning.

The child’s name has not yet been released, but his parents say they no longer live in the area and were in town visiting for a family member’s graduation.