President Biden to meet with Federal Reserve chairman to discuss inflation

CNN

CNN– President Joe Biden is set to meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell today, as soaring inflation takes a bite out of Americans’ wallets. The White House says the pair will discuss the state of the U.S. and global economy along with inflation, described as Biden’s “top economic priority.”

The White House says the goal is a transition from economic recovery to stable, steady growth that works for working families.

