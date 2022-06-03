Where Ukraine stands 100 days after Russia’s invasion

CNN– Today marks 100 days of war in Ukraine, and the country’s president estimates 20% of his country is now under Russian control. President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Donbas region in particular is “almost entirely destroyed.”

Russia also had ten times the aircraft and five times the armored fighting vehicles of its Ukrainian neighbor. Almost 12 million Ukrainians have been displaced since Russia’s invasion, but Ukraine’s morale has not collapsed. More high tech weapons to even the score are on the way, including new rockets and munitions.