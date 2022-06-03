White House: COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 could be available this month

CNN– The White House predicts the youngest Americans could have access to COVID-19 vaccines this month. Thursday, the Biden administration said vaccine doses for children under the age of five could be made available as soon as June 21st.

Vaccine advisers for the Food and Drug Administration plan to review data from Pfizer and Moderna on their doses in about two weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also issue its recommendation on the vaccines. Even if everything goes as planned, they said it will take some time for vaccines to be more widely available, despite the U.S. having plenty of supply.