Reggaetronic Music Festival back at Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 9th annual Reggeatronic Lake Murray Music Festival is back! You can visit Spence Island today from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. for the free floating festival that will feature music from various genres, including modern reggae, funk, rock and electronic.

“We’re super excited to see events pop back up after a rough few years due to COVID. The number of patrons at other events have been tremendous. We are optimistic we will have a record year this year” said Founder Ronnie Alexander. “We are happy to bring this completely free floating event back to our home state that highlights friendship, fellowship, and the start of summer.

Organizers say a portion of proceeds from the festival benefit the Jamil Temple Shriners Contributions to the Children’s Hospital of South Carolina.