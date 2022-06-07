Number of confirmed and probable monkeypox cases in the U.S. rises over 30

CNN– The number of confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox has risen to 31 in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those cases are in twelve states and Washington D.C.

As those numbers grow, health officials worry there could be community spread of the disease. That means infected people could give it to others in the U.S.

To battle that, testing and vaccination is ramping up to people most at risk of contracting the disease.