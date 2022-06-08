Anne Frank Center in Columbia receives more than 100 letters written by Anne Frank’s father

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new addition is coming to a unique building here in Columbia. The Anne Frank Center is the only North American partner site of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. It’s located on the campus of the University of South Carolina.

Wednesday, it announced the addition of more than 100 letters and cards written by Otto Frank, holocaust survivor and father of world-renowned diarist Anne Frank. The letters are being donated by author Cara Wilson-Granat, who wrote to Frank for decades.

The donation comes as the world honors the life and legacy of Anne Frank on June 12. It will be the 75th anniversary of the publication of her diary, and what would have been Anne’s 93rd birthday.