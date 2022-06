Number of children accidentally poisoned by melatonin up by over 500% in the last decade

CNN– Researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan found that the number of children who have been accidentally poisoned by melatonin has jumped by 530% over the past decade. When kids take too much melatonin, they become incredibly sleepy. In severe cases, kids can die from it.

Parents are urged to treat melatonin like they would any other medication and store it out of the reach of young children.