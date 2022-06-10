House panel to hold public hearing on UFOs

CNN– For the first time in decades a House panel will hold a public hearing on the topic UFOs. The open congressional hearing is set for next Tuesday morning.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said it would give the public an opportunity to hear directly from experts and leaders in the intelligence community.

The hearing will be followed by a closed, classified hearing on a Pentagon program that was recently established. The program was created last year after the U.S. intelligence community released an assessment of nearly 150 reports of “unidentified aerial phenomena” since 2004, and only one of the reports could be explained.