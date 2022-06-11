Health officials urge parents to keep an eye on their kids and prevent hot car deaths

CNN– With the chance that the Midlands will reach the 100-degree temperature mark next week, health officials are urging parents and caretakers to remember their children. On average, roughly 38 children die every year after being left in a hot car, according to the Kids and Car Safety organization. It’s a tragedy that doesn’t have to happen.

Mandy Gaither has more on a push to make parents more aware of the dangers.

Health experts say parents should call 911 immediately if there are any signs of heat stroke in their child. That can include confusion, nausea, loss of consciousness and lack of sweat, as well as fast breathing and heartbeat or seizures.