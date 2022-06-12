Braves win 11th straight, Phils have 9-game streak stopped

Adam Duvall homered twice off José Quintana, William Contreras and Matt Olson also connected, and the Atlanta Braves won their 11th straight game, 5-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The defending World Series champion Braves began the day having trimmed five games off the New York Mets’ division lead since the winning streak started June 1. They were 5½ games back in the NL East. This stretch is the club’s best since it won 14 in a row from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013. During the streak, Atlanta has outscored opponents 74-30 with 22 homers. The pitching staff has a 2.32 ERA over the same span.

Pittsburgh has lost a season-high six straight games. The Pirates were swept for the fifth time this season.

Wright (7-3) allowed five hits and three runs with two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. Kenley Jansen earned his 18th save in 21 chances after facing four batters in the ninth.

Quintana (1-4) was charged with six hits and four runs in five innings and had allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his previous 11 starts.

DIAMONDBACKS 13, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christian Walker had three hits and three RBIs, Jake McCarthy homered and Arizona ended Philadelphia’s nine-game winning streak, giving interim manager Rob Thomson his first loss.

Ketel Marte and Alek Thomas each drove in two runs for Arizona, which finished a 10-game trip 4-6.

The Phillies lost for the first time since May 31, and Thomson was beaten for the first time since replacing Joe Girardi on June 3. Thomson’s eight wins to start his managing tenure matched the most for a Phillies skipper and is second overall to Boston’s Joe Morgan, who won 12 straight in 1988.

Luke Weaver (1-0), making his first appearance since April 7, allowed one run on three hits in three innings with four strikeouts and two walks after opener Kyle Nelson pitched a scoreless first.

Ranger Suarez (4-4) needed 40 pitches to get through the first and left after 4 1/3 innings after allowing four runs — two earned — on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts.