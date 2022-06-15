Fisher-Price warns about issue with some baby rockers

CNN– One of the largest manufacturers of baby products is warning customers about some of its rockers. The issue is with the Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rockers.

Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission say at least 13 children have died between 2009 and 2021. Fisher-Price says children should never be allowed to sleep in the rockers, and they should always be supervised.

The company recommends parents watch videos on its ‘Safe Start’ website for tips on how to use the products safely.