Police: Day care worker accused of hitting 4-year old

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Irmo say a former day care worker is accused of hitting a four-year-old.

Investigators say Tina Wilson was working at the Big Blue Marble Academy on North Royal Tower Rd. when she was captured on video striking the child in frustration.

Police say she is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child in connection with the May incident.

The charge carries an up to 10 year sentence if she is convicted.

Irmo Investigators say they are working with the Department of Social Services to determine if this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information regarding this matter call the Irmo Police Department at 803-781-8088 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit the website at www.p3tips.com