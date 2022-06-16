City of Columbia creates online map to help families find fresh food

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia has developed an online map to direct families to fresh healthy food within the city limits. Locations listed on the map include farmer markets, food pantries, foodshare produce box sites and free summer meal locations for kids.

“We are excited to see technology being used for our citizens to make healthy choices. The Columbia Food Policy Committee has taken a great step to connect local businesses and our residents and create more positive health outcomes,” said Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

The City of Columbia & the Columbia Food Policy Committee created a food access GIS (geographic information system) map that lists various sites to access healthy food for the whole family. Navigate the map here: https://t.co/3nkNWnbAeT #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/Pno7jqKIlT — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) June 15, 2022

City officials say the map is designed to help families find fresh fruits and veggies in areas where traditional grocery stores have closed.

“As traditional grocery stores have closed in certain areas, several grassroots organizations have stepped up to fill the void. However, these organizations often don’t have marketing budgets to get the word out and can be under-utilized. The map created by the Food Policy Council will help connect more people to the healthy food options that are available in the community,” said District I Councilwoman Tina Herbert.

For a closer look at the map, visit colacitygis.maps.arcgis.com.