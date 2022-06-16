Consumer News: More Americans returning to the store to shop, how “shrinkflation” impacts your wallet

CNN– Many Americans are back to shopping the old fashioned way, in person. Online retail sales rose roughly 2% last month, compared to May of 2021, according to Mastercard. However, in store purchases jumped up 13%. Some analysts say inflation is playing a factor, causing some consumers to shy away from buying big ticket items, like furniture, which is often bought online.

CNN– Soaring inflation is making going back to the office more expensive, and the cost of your favorite lunch items is going up. It comes as some food and drink companies are quietly shrinking the sizes of some of your favorite products without lower prices. Jenn Sullivan takes a closer look at the so-called “lunchflation” and “shrinkflation” phenomenons impacting your wallet.