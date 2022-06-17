Senators miss self-imposed Thursday deadline on gun safety bill, pausing talks for the weekend

CNN– Senators negotiating a gun safety bill missed their self-imposed deadline Thursday. Negotiators are pausing talks for the weekend. The framework has enough Republican support to pass the Senate, if lawmakers agree to the bill’s details.

One sticking point is whether states have to spend red flag law funding on red flag laws. Those prevent people considered a risk from having firearms. Another involves the “boyfriend loophole.” It’s about whether an unmarried partner can have guns if found guilty of violence against a dating partner.

It’s now unclear if the Senate will be able to vote on the gun legislation next week.