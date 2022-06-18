City of Columbia partnering with DHEC to offer COVID-19 vaccines this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, the City of Columbia is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer vaccines and tests at parks around Columbia next week. The next clinic will be Tuesday, June 21 at the Drew Wellness Center.

The city will have a vaccine clinic every Tuesday and Thursday for the month of June at different area parks.

Tuesday, June 21 Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Thursday, June 23 Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Tuesday, June 28 Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Thursday, June 30 Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

